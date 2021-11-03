To offer clean power to the world, India-UK launch Green Grids Initiative

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson jointly launched a new flagship international initiative at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow.

Backed by 80 countries and jointly led by India and the United Kingdom, the new initiative called the Green Grids Initiative-One Sun One World One Grid is aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of interconnected electricity grids across continents, countries and communities. This is aimed at improving energy access of the poorest through mini grids and off grid solutions.

It also features as one of the leading initiatives under the Glasgow Breakthrough. Apart from India and the UK, the US, France and Australia are also part of the steering committee of the Green Grids Initiative.

PM Modi said that this is an idea whose time had come. If the world has to move to a clean and green future, these interconnected transnational grids are going to be critical solutions. I congratulate the International Solar Alliance and the UK COP Presidency for bringing it nearer to implementation, he also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 16:06 [IST]