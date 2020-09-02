To keep China in check, Indian Army will continue to maintain aggressive posturing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 02: In the wake of China's provocative military manoeuvres to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, it has been decided that the Indian Army will continue to maintain its aggressive posturing.

China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh who left for Russia today had on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Singh headed a high powered meeting of the China Study Group to review the situation.

Sources tell OneIndia that during the meeting it was decided that the Indian Army would continue to maintain aggressive posturing to deal with any misadventure by China. The Indian Army has also bolstered its presence around the southern bank area of Pangong Tso.

High powered group comprising Doval meets, analyses evolving situation with China

The meeting was also attended by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General M M Naravane.

While additional troops have been deployed, it was also decided to bring in more weaponry like anti-tank guided missiles and tanks. Meanwhile, the Brigade commander level talks between India and China is taking place today.

All eyes would be on Singh's Russia visit where he would attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Defence Ministers' meeting. However, news agency while quoting sources said that there is no meeting of Singh with his Chinese counterpart that has been scheduled.