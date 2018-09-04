  • search

To bring radicalisation under anti-terror law, MHA mulls various options

    New Delhi, Sep 4: In a bid to bring radicalisation under the ambit of the anti-terror law, the Union Home Ministry is mulling over a proposal to define the term.

    The Ministry for Home Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau are exploring the possibility of setting up a think-tank on counter-radicalisation also. This think-tank would look into madrasas and also the mainstream education system. It would also look into international and online domains for radicalisation.

    Further the ministry is also working on a mechanism that would involve families and communities of those youth affected by radicalistion in which ways would be worked upon to bring them to the mainstream.

    A process to identify vulnerable targets is also being put into place. This would include policy formation, working with moderate clerics and communities.

    The ministry would also work on a proposal that would grant legal authority to the police to bring marginally affected youth on the verge of committing a crime to the mainstream by being generous to them during the course of detention or interrogation.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
