    To Army commanders’ conference to focus on drone threats

    New Delhi, Oct 15: The top commanders of the Army who are meeting in the capital would discuss a host of issues ranging from the threat of drones to Kashmir.

    The leadership would discuss issues such as the emerging security and administrative challenges, operation readiness and also the ongoing restructuring exercise.

    File photo

    Army Chief, Bipin Rawat addressed the top commanders on the opening day of the conference. The Army is currently in the midst of an important revamp. The exercise is aimed at cutting down troops, improving the tooth-to-tail ratio and other technological advancements.

    Army chief Bipin Rawat visits Kashmir, reviews operational preparedness

    Kashmir would also be discussed at length during the conference. The Army is present in large numbers in Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370. Restrictions had been imposed in many places. The administration has however gradually eased restrictions. On Thursday, the Valley was opened up for tourists.

    The agenda of the conference also includes issues pertaining to Human Resources. This would include the retirement age of non-combatants. The conference would discuss whether the retirement age could be enhanced by a couple of years more for the soldiers. Currently soldiers retire at the age of 37 after 19 years of service.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 7:18 [IST]
