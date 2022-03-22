TN Stalin CM greets Biren Singh

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Mar 22: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday greeted his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh for taking over as CM for the second time in that state and wished him a successful tenure, PTI reported.

    Stalin took to Twitter to greet Singh.

    "Congratulations to Thiru (Mr) N Biren Singh on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term. Wishing him and his cabinet a successful tenure," Stalin tweeted.

    Singh and five other cabinet ministers were sworn-in on Monday by Manipur Governor La Ganesan.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 14:29 [IST]
    X