TN Stalin CM greets Biren Singh
India
Chennai, Mar 22: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday greeted his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh for taking over as CM for the second time in that state and wished him a successful tenure, PTI reported.
Stalin took to Twitter to greet Singh.
"Congratulations to Thiru (Mr) N Biren Singh on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term. Wishing him and his cabinet a successful tenure," Stalin tweeted.
Singh and five other cabinet ministers were sworn-in on Monday by Manipur Governor La Ganesan.
(PTI)
M K Stalin
Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 14:29 [IST]