YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu opens one shutter of Mullaperiyar dam due to rising water levels

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Idukki, Nov 23: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday morning opened one shutter of Mullaperiyar dam due to rising water levels in the reservoir following heavy rains there, the district administration here said.

    Mullaperiyar dam

    Tamil Nadu had announced it would be raising the shutter at 8.00 AM by 30 centimetre to release 397 cusecs of water, a release by the Idukki District administration said and asked residents on both sides of the Periyar to be vigilant.

    The water level in the reservoir at 8.00 AM had reached 141.40 feet.

    More TAMIL NADU News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X