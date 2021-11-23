Depression soon, heavy showers likely in several regions of TN; Puducherry

Idukki, Nov 23: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday morning opened one shutter of Mullaperiyar dam due to rising water levels in the reservoir following heavy rains there, the district administration here said.

Tamil Nadu had announced it would be raising the shutter at 8.00 AM by 30 centimetre to release 397 cusecs of water, a release by the Idukki District administration said and asked residents on both sides of the Periyar to be vigilant.

The water level in the reservoir at 8.00 AM had reached 141.40 feet.