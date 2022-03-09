YouTube
    TN minister's daughter seeks protection in Bengaluru after eloping

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Mar 09: The newly-wed daughter of a Tamil Nadu minister has sought police protection in Bengaluru after eloping with a businessman, sources said on Tuesday.

    Jayakalyani, a doctor and daughter of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister PK Sekar Babu, pleaded before the commissioner of Bengaluru city police Kamal Pant for security.

    TN minister’s daughter seeks protection in Bengaluru after eloping

    Talking to reporters, she said she wedded Sathish Kumar as both were in love for the past six years.
    She said there was a threat to her and her husband, hence sought police protection.

    According to those who assisted the couple to tie the knot, the lovers got married in Halaswamy Math in the district headquarters town of Raichur in Karnataka as per Hindu rituals.

    Sources said the minister lodged a police complaint stating that his daughter has gone missing and suspected she might have been kidnapped.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 9:47 [IST]
    X