TN minister’s daughter seeks protection in Bengaluru after eloping
Bengaluru, Mar 09: The newly-wed daughter of a Tamil Nadu minister has sought police protection in Bengaluru after eloping with a businessman, sources said on Tuesday.
Jayakalyani, a doctor and daughter of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister PK Sekar Babu, pleaded before the commissioner of Bengaluru city police Kamal Pant for security.
Talking
to
reporters,
she
said
she
wedded
Sathish
Kumar
as
both
were
in
love
for
the
past
six
years.
She said there was a threat to her and her husband, hence sought police protection.
According to those who assisted the couple to tie the knot, the lovers got married in Halaswamy Math in the district headquarters town of Raichur in Karnataka as per Hindu rituals.
Sources said the minister lodged a police complaint stating that his daughter has gone missing and suspected she might have been kidnapped.
(PTI)