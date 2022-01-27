YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN lifts curbs: Schools, colleges to reopen on Feb 1, night curfew, Sunday lockdown withdrawn

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Jan 27: The Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn Covid-19 restrictions like night curfew and Sunday lockdown as Coronavirus cases drop in the state. The state government has allowed schools reopen on February 1 for classes 1 to 12.

    TN lifts curbs: Schools, colleges to reopen on Feb 1, night curfew, Sunday lockdown withdrawn

    In a order, the Tamil Nadu government allowed the reopening of schools (except nursery and kindergarten) and colleges from February 1.

    After the rise in the Covid-19 cases in the state, the government had ordered schools to close while permitting classes for higher secondary students till Pongal (mid-January). Later, all the higher secondary schools were asked to remain shut till this month-end.

    Reviewing the pandemic situation with health officials and senior bureaucrats on Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that there will be no night curfew from January 28, Further, there would not be a complete lockdown this Sunday (January 30), as it is being withdrawn.

    Restaurants, cinema theatres, clubs, amusement parks, bakeries, lodges, gyms, garment and jewellery shops, spas and salons are allowed to function with 50 per cent occupancy. The restriction on the number of persons (up to 100) for marriage and (50) for funerals will however continue. All colleges and universities, other than those that are temporarily functioning as COVID Care Centres, would resume classes on February 1, strictly complying with the government guidelines on COVID safety.

    Meanwhile, the state reported 28,515 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 53 deaths. The active caseload in Tamil Nadu is 2,13,534. PTI

    More TAMIL NADU News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 22:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X