TN Govt not behind I-T raids, Sasikala's family brought bad name to party: Palaniswami

Asserting that the state government had no hand in the raids conducted at Poes Garden, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Saturday said that the wrongdoings of Sasikala family were the reason behind it.

The TTV Dinakaran's supporters had dubbed Friday night's raid at the Poes Garden as "political vendetta".

"It is the wrongdoing of a family (Sasikala) which has brought bad name for the party and that is why IT raids are happening...There is no connection between the IT raids in Poes Garden and the state govt. Raids are conducted by the IT dept which is under Centre," the Tamil Nadu CM told the media in Madurai.

Reacting to Dinakaran's remark that the government has been betraying people of the state, Palaniswami said, "Who is TTV Dhinakaran?"

"He was not in party for past 10 yrs, only after Amma's death he has to come to the fore. He did not make me CM. It is my step by step contribution to the party that I became CM, all MLAs elected me," he added.

In the fresh raids against Sasikala Natarajan and her family members, the officials of the Income Tax department on Friday reached Chennai's Poes Garden.

Poes Garden was the residence of late Jayalalithaa, the former TN chief minister, and Sasikala was staying there before her conviction in the DA case earlier this year.

Earlier this week, over Rs 1,400 crore of unaccounted income was recovered during the raids at the premises of Jaya TV and VK Sasikala's family members by the Income Tax department.

