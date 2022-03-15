YouTube
    TN Governor says anti-NEET bill will be sent for Presidential assent

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 15: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday assured Chief Minister M K Stalin that the anti-NEET Bill adopted recently by the state Assembly would be forwarded to the Centre for Presidential assent, PTI.

    TN Governor says anti-NEET bill will be sent for Presidential assent

    Stalin called on Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here and urged him to expeditiously send the Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the purview of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for getting Presidential assent, an official release here said.

    On February 8, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had adopted once again the anti-NEET Bill and sent it Raj Bhavan for getting Presidential assent.

    The previous anti-NEET Bill, passed on September 13, 2021 by the DMK regime was returned after 142 days to the government by Governor Ravi.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 17:02 [IST]
