TN elections 2021: Will Kamal Haasan's entry play trick between Congress-DMK seat-sharing?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Mar 04: Ahead of Tamil Nadu elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress alliance is seen hitting a rough patch, as MK Stalin's party has refused to give 30 Assembly seats to the grand old party to contest in the upcoming polls. The state Congress leaders will be meeting today at party headquarters and a final decision on whether to remain in the alliance or not is expected to be taken.

It can be seen that the DMK is in no mood to give more than 18 seats to Congress. The grand old party is miffed with its alliance partner and has said that the DMK is behaving like an "arrogant big brother".

It is also said that the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) are also unhappy as the DMK has reportedly agreed to allocate only 4-5 seats to the particular parties.

The Tamil Nadu Congress leaders will be meeting today and take a decision on whether to continue with the DMK or not. There are reports doing rounds that Congress may approach Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) if it fails to pacify DMK.

When asked to comment on the ongoing reported tussle with the DMK, AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao declined to comment on the number of seats demanded by Congress. However he said that the seat-sharing deal has to be fair and based on mutual respect.

"Obviously, everything has to be fair. Nothing unfair... (and unfair deal) is neither good for us (Congress) nor for them (DMK)," Rao said.

DMK is expected to finalise a seat-sharing deal with Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) soon.

The DMK, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) have finalised the seat-sharing deal. While IUML will be contesting on three seats, MMK has been allocated two Assembly segments.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 will be conducted in a single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.