TN elections 2021: MNM chief Kamal Haasan alleges DMK has copied its poll promises

Chennai, Mar 08: Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Monday slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and accused them of copying many of its poll promises, including those about providing a monthly salary to home-makers and creation of jobs.

It can be seen that the allegations came a day after DMK chief MK Stalin said that if voted to power in the 2021 assembly elections, his party would give Rs 1000 per month to every housewife in the state. It was one of the seven key promises that he made while announcing his party's vision ahead for the next 10 years.

In a tweet, Kamal Haasan said, "I would be pleased if the DMK, which had copied all the highlights of our election manifesto, will also take up our honesty."

Kamal Haasan also centred his women's day wishes around the topic. "Our party, which intends to give government salary to housewives, celebrates womanhood every day," he said on Twitter.

R Mahendran, MNM's vice president, also alleged that the DMK had repeated the welfare measures announced earlier in their election manifesto in the poll-bound southern state. "In February 2020, we had presented 'Reimagining Tamil Nadu' with measures for women homemakers. If they (DMK) have proof that this vision was launched before, please educate us. No doubt that it came from us," Mahendran said.

According to reports, the MNM chief made these promises during his poll campaign in southern Tamil Nadu districts while interacting with the fishing communities in the coastal Thoothukudi district in December last year.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Tamil Nadu for April 6 and Haasan's MNM had been projecting itself as an alternate to the two Dravidian majors DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).