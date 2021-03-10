TN elections 2021: Kamal Haasan announces MNM-SDPI alliance; Allots 18 seats

YouTube
    Chennai, Mar 10: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) joined hands with radical outfit Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) with the two parties arriving at a seat-sharing pact.

    Haasan has decided to give 18 seats to the SDPI. As per sources, the outfit had earlier demanded at least 25 seats in the alliance after which it settled for 18.

    TN elections 2021: Will target anyone who is an 'enemy' to people, says Kamal Haasan

    Talking to reporters, Tamil Nadu SDPI in-charge Abdul Majeed said that they have demanded 25 seats while Haasan has agreed for 18 seats.

    Earlier, the BJP condemned it with spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy saying, "This alliance between MNM and SDPI in Tamil Nadu is a highly condemnable one. We've been demanding the ban of SDPI across the nation."

    Earlier, SDPI was in alliance with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) but party leaders felt that he may align with the BJP or that the BJP is controlling his political plans and for this reason, they were sceptical of forming an alliance with the party.

    Read more about:

    Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 kamal haasan bjp politics

