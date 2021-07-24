CM MK Stalin flags 'delay' in setting up AIIMS in TN, asks PM Modi to intervene

TN CM Stalin lauds Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in weightlifting in Tokyo Olympics

Chennai, July 24: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics.

Stalin tweeted, "A sparkling start for India on the very first day of Olympics. My heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu who has brought the first Olympic silver medal in weightlifting for India with her impressive performance."

A sparkling start for India on the very first day of #Olympics. My heartiest congratulations to @Mirabai_Chanu who has brought the first Olympic #Silver medal in weightlifting for India with her impressive performance.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/b8CSZVEEbl — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 24, 2021

The 26-year-old Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching the silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.

PTI