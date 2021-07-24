TN CM Stalin lauds Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in weightlifting in Tokyo Olympics

YouTube
    Chennai, July 24: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics.

    Stalin tweeted, "A sparkling start for India on the very first day of Olympics. My heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu who has brought the first Olympic silver medal in weightlifting for India with her impressive performance."

    The 26-year-old Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching the silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    mk stalin olympics

