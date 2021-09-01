TN BJP president says Ganesh Chaturthi procession allowed to be held with Covid-19 restrictions

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Thoothukudi, Sep 01: Tamil Nadu BJP leader urged the government to act differently in legislation. The decision to merge the universities should be abandoned and the different politics in Tamil Nadu should be shown in the legislature Tamil Nadu BJP state president Annamalai.

Tamil Nadu BJP State president K Annamalai today flew to Thoothukudi Vagaikulam to attend party functions in 15 districts including Nellai, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi. He then proceeded by road to attend party functions in the Tenkasi district.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 guidelines: Keep festivities simple, Pune cops tell people

Earlier at the airport, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai told reporters,''I have come to Tenkasi District Nerkattum Seval to pay homage to Poolithevar and for party programs. I will continue to attend party functions in Nellai and Thoothukudi districts. Even in states like Maharashtra, where the spread of corona infection is high, Ganesha Chaturthi processions are allowed to be held with restrictions. Therefore, the government of Tamil Nadu should give permission to the Ganesha Chaturthi processions in Tamil Nadu with restrictions in a way that respects the habits and feelings of the people. The government should reconsider the ban.''

In Tamil Nadu, both the AIADMK and the BJP are working together for the benefit of Tamil Nadu. This alliance will continue in the coming local elections.

Only Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of distorting the history of martyrs by rebuilding the site of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Amrinder Singh, who may be the Chief Minister of Punjab, has hailed the reconstruction of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial as "beautiful". Therefore, there are conflicting views within the party. There is no denying that the government, led by Prime Minister Modi, has refined the Martyrs Memorial.

Every time the regime changes in Tamil Nadu since 1958, there is a continuum of people taking and changing what one did in the name of the previous Chief Minister. This government should abandon this practice. BJP assembly leader Nayyar Nagendran also urged the assembly yesterday to drop the decision to merge the universities accordingly.

The DMK said that we are showing a different politics in Tamil Nadu. They have to show different politics in the legislature. Universities should be allowed to operate in its own name. The BJP insists that the decision to merge the universities should be dropped. We hope the Tamil Nadu government will heed this request.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 15:54 [IST]