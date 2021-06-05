Mamata Banerjee slams Centre, says vaccinating all citizens before December 2021 is just a hoax

TMC reshuffle: Abhishek Banerjee appointed as national general secretary

New Delhi, June 05: In a major reshuffle on Saturday, the Trinamool Congress appointed MP Abhishek Banerjee as the party's national general secretary. Following party's 'One Leader, One Post' policy, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour step down as the in-charge of the TMC Youth Wing.

The decision was taken during the first meeting of the TMC's working committee following the party's landslide victory in the recently-concluded West Bengal Assembly election.

Addressing a press meet, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee also said that the working committee has decided that one person will be allowed to hold just one post in the party, and the core committee has duly given its approval.

"Our party chief Mamata Banerjee has nominated MP Abhishek Banerjee as the all India general secretary of the TMC," Chatterjee said, following two crucial meetings earlier in the day.

Abhishek, nephew of the party supremo, will be replacing Subrata Bakshi as the national general secretary, while actor-turned-TMC leader Sayoni Ghosh has been made the youth wing president - a post earlier held by the MP.

Chatterjee further stated that no discussion was held on turncoats, who had quit the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, and were now willing to return to the party fold.