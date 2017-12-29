Tit-for-tat: Congress MLA slaps lady constable, cop slaps her back

Congress MLA Asha Kumari slaps on duty cop, gets slapped back instantly, Watch | Oneindia News

A Congress MLA from Himachal Pradesh got a tit-for-tat response from a lady constable in Shimla on Friday. MLA Asha Kumari got into an argument with the constable and slapped her, the cop retaliated and immediately slapped her back.

Asha Kumari, an MLA from Dalhousie, was reportedly denied entry to the venue where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was holding a review meeting. Kumari had an altercation with a woman constable over the entry to the venue.

During the argument, the MLA slapped the woman constable, and the lady immediately slapped her back. The incident took place in a crowded area and people held both of them back to stop the fight from getting uglier.

Kumari is a five-time MLA from Dalhousie. She is also the All India Congress Committee secretary and AICC in charge of Punjab. She was the Education Minister of the state from 2003 to 2005.

OneIndia News