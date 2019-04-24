  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi beating his trumpet, evading key issues says Chidambaram

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of evading important issues and instead "beating his own trumpet" on steps taken against Pakistan. He also wondered whether the Prime Minister will speak on top issues concerning the people before campaign ends.

    File photo of Chidambaram
    File photo of Chidambaram

    "Tired of listening to the PM beat his own trumpet on what he did to Pakistan. Before the campaign ends, will the PM speak on the top issues concerning the people?" Chidambaram tweeted.

    Listing out key issues that the nation is dealing with, the former finance minister said, "The top issues are (1) jobs, (2) farmers' distress and debt and (3) security of all sections of the people. Why is PM silent on these issues?"

    "People also want to hear the Prime Minister speak on hate speeches, especially by leaders of his own party," he said in a series if tweets.

    Watch the interaction between PM Modi and Akshay Kumar

    "People want to hear the Prime Minister speak on demonetisation, messed up GST and plight of MSMEs," the former finance minister said.

    In another tweet, he also hailed actor Shahrukh Khan for saying "being diverse is a good thing, being divisive is not". "I hope PM will say 'Fantastic effort, @iamsrk '," Chidambaram tweeted.

    The PM often brings up the Balakot strikes and India's retaliation against Pakistan in his poll speeches. Speaking at an election rally in Barmer on Sunday, Modi said that India missed a "golden opportunity" during 1971 war to resolve Kashmir dispute by releasing hundreds of Pakistani troops from the Indian Army's custody "under global pressure".

    He also used the Sri Lankan blasts at hotels and churches to draw a parallel to the situation in India before he came to power in 2014.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue