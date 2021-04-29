Times Now–CVoter predicts 77 seats for the LDF, 62 for the UDF and just one for BJP in Kerala

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 29: Kerala, the southern state on India, has been one of the states where the political parties have failed to reign for two consecutive terms in the last four decades. The voters have been choosing between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).

While LDF will be expecting to see a similar trend just like the opinion polls, the Congress-led UDF will try to regain power in the state. It may be recalled that most of the opinion polls had given a clear lead to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government.

According to Times Now-CVoter Opinion poll, it has given a decisive lead to the LDF in the 140 member assembly. It predicted 77 seats for the LDF, 62 for the UDF and just one for the BJP.

Meanwhile, Mathrubhumi-CVoter survey has said that the LDF may get around 73-83 seats while the UDF may bag around 56-66 seats. The BJP is expected to win just one seat. The Manorama-VMR survey was no different. It had predicted 77-82 seats for the LDF, 54-59 for the UDF and 0-3 seats for the saffron party.

However, it is also interesting to see whether the BJP will be able to spring a surprise in the "God's own country". The BJP, over the years, has strengthened its base in the state and its vote share has been increasing. It will be now important to see whether it turns into winning seats or the saffron party has to wait for another five years.

The counting of votes for the Kerala assembly election will be held on May 2.