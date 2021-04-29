Times Now-CVoter poll 2021 for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry

Times Now-CVoter exit poll: DMK-Congress alliance likely to win big in Tamil Nadu; exit for AIADMK

New Delhi, Apr 29: The results of the Times Now-CVoter poll 2021 results are out. Here is what the Times Now-CVoter poll 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

West Bengal: TMC may wrest 158 Assembly seats

Party/Alliance 2021 projection

TMC - 158

BJP - 115

INC+Left+ISF - 22

Others - 0

Puducherry: NDA likely to form the government

Party/Alliance 2021 projection

UPA - 8

NDA - 21

Others - 1

Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF likely to return to power

LDF - 74

UDF - 65

BJP - 1

Others - 0

Tamil Nadu: DMK-Congress alliance likely to win big

DMK - 166

AIADMK - 64

AMMK - 1

Others - 3