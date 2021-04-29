YouTube
    exit polls Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Times Now-CVoter poll 2021 for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The results of the Times Now-CVoter poll 2021 results are out. Here is what the Times Now-CVoter poll 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

    exit polls

    West Bengal: TMC may wrest 158 Assembly seats

    Party/Alliance 2021 projection

    TMC - 158

    BJP - 115

    INC+Left+ISF - 22

    Others - 0

    Times Now-CVoter exit poll: NDA in Puducherry likely to form government with 21 seatsTimes Now-CVoter exit poll: NDA in Puducherry likely to form government with 21 seats

    Puducherry: NDA likely to form the government

    Party/Alliance 2021 projection

    UPA - 8

    NDA - 21

    Others - 1

    Times Now-CVoter exit poll: DMK-Congress alliance likely to win big in Tamil Nadu; exit for AIADMKTimes Now-CVoter exit poll: DMK-Congress alliance likely to win big in Tamil Nadu; exit for AIADMK

    Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF likely to return to power

    LDF - 74

    UDF - 65

    BJP - 1

    Others - 0

    Times Now–CVoter predicts 77 seats for the LDF, 62 for the UDF and just one for BJP in KeralaTimes Now–CVoter predicts 77 seats for the LDF, 62 for the UDF and just one for BJP in Kerala

    Tamil Nadu: DMK-Congress alliance likely to win big

    DMK - 166

    AIADMK - 64

    AMMK - 1

    Others - 3

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 22:17 [IST]
