Times Now-CVoter poll 2021 for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry

New Delhi, Apr 29: The results of the Times Now-CVoter poll 2021 results are out. Here is what the Times Now-CVoter poll 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
West Bengal: TMC may wrest 158 Assembly seats
Party/Alliance 2021 projection
TMC - 158
BJP - 115
INC+Left+ISF - 22
Others - 0
Puducherry: NDA likely to form the government
Party/Alliance 2021 projection
UPA - 8
NDA - 21
Others - 1
Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF likely to return to power
LDF - 74
UDF - 65
BJP - 1
Others - 0
Tamil Nadu: DMK-Congress alliance likely to win big
DMK - 166
AIADMK - 64
AMMK - 1
Others - 3