  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Time to act, not find fault,’ says health ministry on Nizamuddin cases

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: The Centre said the Delhi government was taking necessary action to deal with the containment of Covid-19 spread in Delhi's Nizamuddin, where at least twenty four people were reported to have picked up the deadly infection in a religious gathering, suspected to have been held in violation of the lockdown rules and social distancing measures.

    ‘Time to act, not find fault,’ says health ministry on Nizamuddin cases

    "We all need to understand and appreciate that this is not the time to do any fault-finding or otherwise. It is important for us to act to contain the spread of disease in any area which reports a positive case," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.

    Govt gets cracking on visa violators after Nizamuddin fiasco

    Agarwal added that all necessary steps were being taken to contain any further spread of the disease in the cluster.

    "Delhi government is already taking necessary action including, quarantining, hospitalisation or health profiling for symptomatic cases," Agarwal said at the daily briefing held to update on the status of coronavirus spread in the country and the efforts to contain it.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    Aggarwal was responding to a question if there was an "intelligence failure" behind the administration's perceived inability to prevent the religious 'markaz' of the Tablighi Jamaat--a Muslim sect-- that is feared to have played a role in spreading the infections in Nizamuddin.

    More HEALTH MINISTRY News

    Read more about:

    health ministry coronavirus nizamuddin

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X