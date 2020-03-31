‘Time to act, not find fault,’ says health ministry on Nizamuddin cases

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 31: The Centre said the Delhi government was taking necessary action to deal with the containment of Covid-19 spread in Delhi's Nizamuddin, where at least twenty four people were reported to have picked up the deadly infection in a religious gathering, suspected to have been held in violation of the lockdown rules and social distancing measures.

"We all need to understand and appreciate that this is not the time to do any fault-finding or otherwise. It is important for us to act to contain the spread of disease in any area which reports a positive case," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.

Agarwal added that all necessary steps were being taken to contain any further spread of the disease in the cluster.

"Delhi government is already taking necessary action including, quarantining, hospitalisation or health profiling for symptomatic cases," Agarwal said at the daily briefing held to update on the status of coronavirus spread in the country and the efforts to contain it.

Aggarwal was responding to a question if there was an "intelligence failure" behind the administration's perceived inability to prevent the religious 'markaz' of the Tablighi Jamaat--a Muslim sect-- that is feared to have played a role in spreading the infections in Nizamuddin.