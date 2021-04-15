YouTube
    Tika Utsav: Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh administered more than one crore vaccinations

    New Delhi, Apr 15: Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccinations during the four-day ''Tika Utsav'', the health ministry said on Thursday.

    The vaccination festival from April 11-14 saw intense vaccination activity with 29,33,418 doses being given on April 11, and another 40,04,521 jabs administered the next day, the ministry said.

    The corresponding figure for 13th and 14th April stands at 26,46,528 and 33,13,848.

    The total vaccination figures during the ''Tika Utsav'' saw a jump of 1,28,98,314 vaccine doses being administered to people of eligible groups across the country, the ministry said.

    Three states administered more than 1 crore vaccinations cumulatively. These are Maharashtra (1,11,19,018), Rajasthan (1,02,15,471) and Uttar Pradesh (1,00,17,650), it said.

    India has been scaling multiple peaks in its effort to vaccinate vulnerable sections of its population against the COVID-19 virus.

    The 'Tika Utsav' saw many Workplace Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational across private and public work places, the ministry said.

    On an average 45,000 CVCs used to be functional on any given day. On Day-1, Day-2, Day-3 and Day-4 of the four day ''Tika Utsav'', 63,800, 71,000, 67,893 and 69,974 CVCs were active, respectively.

    On the first day of the vaccination festival, which was a Sunday, more than 27 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm that day.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 12:41 [IST]
    X