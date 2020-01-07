  • search
Trending Nirbhaya JNU Bharat Bandh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tihar Jail officials to seek hangman from UP Prisons to hang Nirbhaya rapists

    By
    |

    Tihar, Jan 07: Tihar Jail officials to write to UP Prisons to seek service of a hangman and to inform them about the date and time of execution of all 4 convicts as decided by the court today.

    Tihar Jail officials to seek hangman from UP Prisons to hang Nirbhaya rapists

    According to reports, officers in Tihar, the largest prison in Asia, had said special ropes for the execution are being brought from jail in Bihar's Buxar, which also sent ropes for the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru in 2013.

    Earlier in the day, a Delhi Court said all the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged at 7 am on 22 January.

    Speaking to media, Nirbhaya's mother said,'' The order (on death warrant) will restore faith of women in law.''

    The court has given fourteen days for the convicts to exercise their legal remedies.

    The convicts' lawyer AP Singh said, "We will file a curative petition in Supreme Court," ANI reported.

    While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, "In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so," according to PTI.

    More TIHAR JAIL News

    Read more about:

    tihar jail nirbhaya nirbhaya gang rape

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 17:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue