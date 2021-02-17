PM Modi did not discuss our concerns over farmers' death: Congress

Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Cong may get Mayor in Bathinda for first time

Tight slap on the face of BJP, SAD and AAP: Congress on Punjab civic body poll win

New Delhi, Feb 17: The ruling Congress on Wednesday said the Punjab municiapl election results 2021 was a tight slap on the face of BJP, SAD and AAP by people of Punjab for playing with the feelings of our Anndaatas.

"This is a tight slap on the face of BJP, SAD and AAP by people of Punjab for playing with the feelings of our Anndaatas," tweeted Punjab Congress after registering victory in the majority of the municipal polls.

After the thumping victory in the MC Elections, people of Punjab have once again shown Captain Amarinder Singh is the only option to continue on the path of development, it also said.

The ruling Congress won six of the seven municipal corporations in the civic polls in Punjab for which results were declared Wednesday, officials said.

The Congress won in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Batala and Pathankot.

The result for the seventh corporation was expected later in the day. The counting of votes for yet another corporation will take place on Thursday.

The outcome of the elections held against the backdrop of the farmers' agitation against the BJP-led government at the Centre has come as a boost for the Congress, which is also eyeing to win the assembly elections due early next year.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi party and the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to make a mark in the elections for the municipal corporations.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said people have rejected the "negative politics" of parties like the BJP, SAD and AAP.

"We contested on the development agenda. This victory will embolden our workers to work hard," Jakhar told reporters.

The State Election Commission had ordered repolling at two booths for the Mohali municipal corporation. Therefore, the counting for the entire civic body will take place on Thursday.

Over 70 per cent voting was recorded in the civic body elections on February 14.