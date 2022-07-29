Global Tiger population up by 40%, but they are still under threat

'Errant' tiger that killed five people in less than 40 days shifted to Lucknow zoo

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 29: Tigers, the majestic animals are crucial in maintaining the balance of the forest fauna by keeping the numbers of ungulates (mammals with hooves) in check through hunting.

There are currently between 3,726 and 5,578 tigers in the wild worldwide, according to the latest figures by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

IUCN released its Red List which indicates that among the 147,517 listed species, 41,459 are threatened with extinction.

The latest findings revealed that 40 per cent jump in the tiger population globally and the number of tigers globally appears to be stable or increasing.

"While this reassessment confirms that the tiger remains Endangered on the IUCN Red List, the population trend indicates that projects such as the IUCN Integrated Tiger Habitat Conservation Programme are succeeding and recovery is possible as long as conservation efforts continue," IUCN said in a statement.

Why are tigers endangered?

In the early twentieth century, there were about 1,00,000 tigers in the world with 9 subspecies. Now, the number is currently between 3,726 and 5,578 tigers in the wild worldwide.

What makes Tigers endangered?

Several factors have negatively impacted these magnificent species. Major threats include poaching of tigers, poaching and hunting of their prey, and habitat fragmentation and destruction due to the growing pressures of agriculture and human settlement.

Expanding and connecting protected areas, ensuring they are effectively managed, and working with local communities living in and around tiger habitats, are critical to protecting the species.