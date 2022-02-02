YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 02: A video of a tiger strolling on a national highway in Tamil Nadu gone viral on social media after it was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda and photographer Raj Mohan.

      Tiger takes a stroll on national highway | Watch viral video | OneIndia News

      In a video doing the rounds on social media, the Tiger can be seen taking a stroll down the empty road before disappearing into the woods.

      ‘Tiger on the highway’: Video of big cat walking across road goes viral

      The 15-second clip was captured by Raj Mohan. "Woke up to this at #valparai! As narrated by my wife- Literally, woke up to a #tiger and stopped dead in my tracks for a few seconds when @rajography47 shouted 'Tiger Tiger Tiger' while I was fast asleep. (sic)," he wrote.

      "Wow - what a stride and leap - terrific. Hope the lovely creature remains healthy and unpoached upon," wrote a twitter user.

      "After seeing this video of tiger roaming in roads in Valparai .. next time stopping in between during Valparai hill drive will be a fear drive," wrote another user.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 15:17 [IST]
