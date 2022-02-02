‘Tiger on the highway’: Video of big cat walking across road goes viral
New Delhi, Feb 02: A video of a tiger strolling on a national highway in Tamil Nadu gone viral on social media after it was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda and photographer Raj Mohan.
In a video doing the rounds on social media, the Tiger can be seen taking a stroll down the empty road before disappearing into the woods.
The 15-second clip was captured by Raj Mohan. "Woke up to this at #valparai! As narrated by my wife- Literally, woke up to a #tiger and stopped dead in my tracks for a few seconds when @rajography47 shouted 'Tiger Tiger Tiger' while I was fast asleep. (sic)," he wrote.
"Wow - what a stride and leap - terrific. Hope the lovely creature remains healthy and unpoached upon," wrote a twitter user.
"After seeing this video of tiger roaming in roads in Valparai .. next time stopping in between during Valparai hill drive will be a fear drive," wrote another user.
Wow - what a stride and leap - terrific. Hope the lovely creature remains healthy and unpoached upon.— Smile😊🌻 (@anjutalwar) January 31, 2022
Majestic. If anybody is on the road, pl take side. Your regal is coming!— P Raghavendra Prasad (@PRaghavendraPr5) February 2, 2022
What a majestic gait… The king is on the prowl— Dr Mrinalini Anant (@AnantMrinalini) January 31, 2022