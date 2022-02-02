Karnataka: Insulted at SUV showroom, farmer comes back with Rs 10 lakh within an hour to buy car!

Can you score more than the total marks: Yes, it happened in Bangalore University

Watch: In Punjab, Channi is Thor, Rahul, The Hulk and Sidhu, Captain America

Video: Tail strike, how this pilot took off despite flight tilting

‘Tiger on the highway’: Video of big cat walking across road goes viral

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 02: A video of a tiger strolling on a national highway in Tamil Nadu gone viral on social media after it was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda and photographer Raj Mohan.

Tiger takes a stroll on national highway | Watch viral video | OneIndia News

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the Tiger can be seen taking a stroll down the empty road before disappearing into the woods.

The 15-second clip was captured by Raj Mohan. "Woke up to this at #valparai! As narrated by my wife- Literally, woke up to a #tiger and stopped dead in my tracks for a few seconds when @rajography47 shouted 'Tiger Tiger Tiger' while I was fast asleep. (sic)," he wrote.

"Wow - what a stride and leap - terrific. Hope the lovely creature remains healthy and unpoached upon," wrote a twitter user.

"After seeing this video of tiger roaming in roads in Valparai .. next time stopping in between during Valparai hill drive will be a fear drive," wrote another user.

Wow - what a stride and leap - terrific. Hope the lovely creature remains healthy and unpoached upon. — Smile😊🌻 (@anjutalwar) January 31, 2022

Majestic. If anybody is on the road, pl take side. Your regal is coming! — P Raghavendra Prasad (@PRaghavendraPr5) February 2, 2022

What a majestic gait… The king is on the prowl — Dr Mrinalini Anant (@AnantMrinalini) January 31, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 15:17 [IST]