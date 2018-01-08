Ticketless traveller in UP is suspected terrorist from Kashmir

A person who was traveling on the Shatabdi Express without a ticket has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Wani a suspected terrorist from Kashmir. He was detained at Uttar Pradesh by the Government Railway Police.

Later on while corroborating the intelligence reports, it was learnt that Wani is a suspected terrorist. The 32 year old is a resident of Anantnag in South Kashmir. He was handed over to the anti-terrorism squad.

During his questioning, he was not forthcoming, sources say. We still need to question him further an ATS source informed OneIndia. During the probe, the ATS found several Aadhaar cards and documents. All these documents are currently being scrutinised, the ATS official said.

OneIndia News