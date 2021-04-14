YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Thunderstorms likely in Rajasthan in next few days

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Apr 14: An official of the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur said dust storms and thunderstorms would occur at several places over the new few days due to a western disturbance.

    The impact of the western disturbance will be there in some areas of districts under Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on Thursday, as well as in Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur on Friday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    'The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in the state,' the official said.

    Bharatpur was the warmest place in Rajasthan on Tuesday with a day temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Karauli with 43.1 degrees.

    Churu, Dholpur, Phalodi in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer recorded a maximum of 43, 42.7, 42.6, 42.5 and 42.3 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a Met report.

    More WEATHER News

    Read more about:

    weather

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X