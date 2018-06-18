English

Thunderstorms, dust storms to hit within next 2 hours in UP, warns IMD

Trending stories of the day
    Indian Meteorological Department on Monday predicted Thunderstorm/Rain accompanied with dust likely to occur during next two hours in several areas of Western Uttar Pradesh.

    The IMD also forecasted that the Delhi will not get any respite from the soaring temperatures till next week.

    Delhi and adjoining areas may experience sparse rainfall in the next 24 hours, he had said on Sunday.

    However, IMD said rainfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and northern parts of Punjab and Haryana.

    On Saturday, the IMD issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied with rain and squally winds in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 10:03 [IST]
