Three Indian girls trapped in human trafficking rescued from Kenya, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said that three Indian girls who were vicitms of organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls were rescued from Kenya.

We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls. Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their Passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 4, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Swaraj said,''We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls. Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their Passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa.''

''We have flown our girls back to India. We are sharing details with Government of Punjab so that a case is registered against the agents and people involved,'' EAM Sushma Swaraj further said.

As many as 80,000 Indians stuck abroad due to various reasons have been rescued since the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014, the External Affairs Minister had said earlier.

OneIndia News