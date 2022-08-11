Snakebite victim's brother visits village for funeral, gets killed by another snake in UP

Not our member says BJP after Noida man is charged for threatening woman

Three drown, kids among several missing as boat capsizes in Yamuna river in UP's Banda

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Banda (UP), Aug 11: At least three people drowned and several others went missing on Thursday when a boat capsized in the Yamuna in Banda district's Marka area, police said.

The incident took place when the boat was travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district, they said. Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the boat was carrying 30-35 people. Help of divers is being taken to trace the missing, the SP said.

Additional SP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said seven to eight people swimmed to safety and many are feared drowned. Four bodies have been recovered so far, a senior official said.

Uttar Pradesh | The boat capsized due to strong winds. Till now, 15 people have been rescued safely and 17 are still missing. 3 bodies have been recovered. NDRF and SDRF teams are reaching here and a massive rescue/search operation going on: Abhinandan, SP Banda https://t.co/A8QtFsYsun pic.twitter.com/LDVAoZ2Osl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2022

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of the district administration to reach the spot and supervise relief and rescue operations.

Condoling the loss of lives, the chief minister directed the officials to immediately rush teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State DRF (SDRF) on the spot.

He has also asked the officials to ensure that best treatment is provided to the injured.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 19:07 [IST]