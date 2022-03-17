Those who defied court order on hijab will not be allowed for re-exam: Karnataka Govt

How the hijab issue has given fodder for the Islamic State to propagate

Bengaluru, Mar 17: Karnataka's Law Minister, J C Madhuswamy today told the Assembly that the government that students can be allowed for re-exams only if they missed the main exams that were held before the High Court issued an interim order.

We can consider such cases either as ignorance or innocence, he also said. However students who missed the exam even after the interim order came out saying that hijab is more important will not be allowed.

This is because they defied the court order, he also added.

On February 11, the HC issued an interim order barring students from wearing any religious clothing until the final order, which came on March 15. The Law Minister was responding in the Zero Hour to Udupi MLA, Raghupathi Bhat's request that the state government should provide another opportunity to those girls who miss the exams are are ready to write without the hijab.

He said that none can defy a court order. Appealing against the order is their right. However until a decision is taken by the Supreme Court, we are bound by the order of the High Court he also said.

He also cited the Rajkumar hostage crisis and said that the government had gone to the Supreme Court seeking release of some convicts. The court told us to go home, if we could not rule, he also added.

Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 15:47 [IST]