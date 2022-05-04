Man thought to be dead at Shanghai Care Centre is found alive at morgue

Watch: Never before seen visuals of 22 black holes

Bihar train delayed for over an hour after loco driver stops over for a drink

‘Itna Sun aata’…….. Amul burns it with this doodle on the heatwave

This viral video of cat drinking fresh cow milk will make your day [Watch]

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 04: Animals never fail to impress us. A cute video of a cat pleading for cow milk has gone viral on social media.

In the 53 seconds video, shows a man milking a cow and a cat standing behind him on its hind legs.

After some time, the cat pokes him asking for milk and the man directs the milk its mouth.

"Bas sabke ishare ko samajhne ki zarurat hai (Just need to understand everyone's gesture)," IAS officer Awanish Sharan captioned the video.

Since posted, the video has garnered over 26,000 likes and more than 5.7 lakh views. Users have shown their love with their heartfelt comments.

"Life has many many many million ...billion ..trillion moments ....one has to seek them and be in those for a MOMENT...bring that warmth and smile@ and there will always be SOMEONE out there to bring to you such moments!!," said a user.

This time no need to steal https://t.co/qYhpXTbrlw — Kamal Kant Mandal ❄️🇮🇳❄️ (@yeskamal) May 3, 2022

This made me happy❣️,

Even i understand how the cat is feeling after. https://t.co/Mu2oGtjnwP — Sunny🇮🇳 (@im_sunnysoni) May 3, 2022