This viral video of a kid getting her visa photo clicked will make you go aww

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 23: Taking photos for Aadhar Card or Voters ID registration is different from the ones we take for our personal reasons. It is because there are some guidelines to be followed for the pictures taken for official purposes.

Adults will not find it difficult to pose for the camera for their Aadhar Card or Passport, but it is a difficult task to make the kids sit properly and behave in a certain way. Here is a viral video where a kid keeps smiling when asked to maintain a neutral face.

Apparently, it is a picture taken for the Visa process. A user (progaurav31) shared the clip on Instagram with a caption "Well it's a Visa pic, so be a little serious. Although you are always told to smile, pose and pout in front of camera! Not your fault,"

In the clip, the member members ask the kid to see straight but she fails to follow the advice as the cutie pie keeps smiling.

The video was shared on July 6 and amassed over 6 lakh views. It has garnered over 57,000 likes as it is winning more and more hearts of the netizens.

Check out the viral video here:

Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 12:38 [IST]