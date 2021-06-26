This viral photo of Rainbow Snake will leave you mesmerised

This groom cancelled his wedding, got married to another woman because mutton was not served

You may have seen snakes in all sorts of colours and patterns. But this viral image of gorgeous rainbow snake will leave you all mesmerised.

The video being widely shared by many, shows a snake named MyLove. "MyLove's iridescence just never gets old," reads the clip-on Instagram by The Reptile Zoo.

The video has garnered nearly 7,600 likes and thousands of comments. Most wrote how the video has left them mesmerised.

What is more impressive about the video is that, the snake seen in the video appears to be blue at first but if you have a closer look, you will see that the reptile's skin is of many different colours.

Rainbow Snakes which are known as the Farancia erytrogramma is a species of large, nonvenomous, highly aquatic, colubrid snake, which is endemic to coastal plains of the southeastern United States.

The rainbow snake is also called horn snake, red-lined snake, red-lined horned snake, red-sided snake, sand hog, sand snake, and striped wampum.

They usually grow to a total length (including tail) of 36-48 inches (91-122 cm), although some specimens have been recorded up to 66 inches (168 cm) in total length. Females are larger than males. Rainbow snakes are not aggressive when captured, and do not bite their captors.

Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 13:11 [IST]