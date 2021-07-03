YouTube
    This video of Mama fox and her tiny triplets is lovely

    By
    |

    Everyone loves cute animal videos! Case in point, a video showcasing a mama fox and her tiny triplets is a pure gold that we found on social media today.

    Chester Zoo has shared the video of MAMA FOX AND HER TINY TRIPLETS! So far, the video has accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people and more than 41,000.

    "Our UK conservationists discovered this FABULOUS family of foxes living right here at #TheZoo... and we've LOVED watching the cubs grow! This SPECIAL footage is something you rarely get to see...," the post read.

    "Their FIRST steps outside the den. Their FIRST outdoor playtime. Their FIRST ever nibble of solid food!", they added.

    "They are so beautiful. Congratulations to mama," wrote an Instagram user. "Adorable," expressed another. "Aww, so cute," commented a third.

    Also known as cubs or pups, infant foxes are cared for by both of their parents like any other animals. While the mother fox will nurse and guard her young while the male responsible for impregnating her will hunt and bring food back to the nest.

