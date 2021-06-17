This video of a fish sanctuary posted by Conrad Sangma will leave you stunned

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 17: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has shared a video showing a fish sanctuary in the Garo Hills in the state. The video has stunned netizens.

    Sangma wrote on Instagram while sharing the clip," an amazing video of a fish sanctuary in Garo Hills, Meghalaya. Communities have come together with the Government to preserve similar fish sanctuary."

    Many have shared their views on the clip and said that this is very good and many fish sanctuaries should be started. Many others have posted messages such as 'so beautiful,' and 'wow.'

    The video since being shared has garnered more than 20,000 likes and the numbers continue to increase as people continue to post compliments. So what do you think of the video posted by CM Sangma. Let us know in the comments below.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 10:46 [IST]
    X