This touching answer by Manushi Chhillar ensured that Miss World 2017 crown was hers

Manushi Chillar made the entire nation proud by winning the coveted Miss World 2017 beauty pageant in Sanya, China, on Saturday evening. She became the sixth Indian woman to be crowned as the Miss World after Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999) and Priyanka Chopra (2000).

The Miss World contest is not just about looks as the pageant judges the contestants on various other aspects of the personality. The spontaneity and intelligence with which the contestants answer the questions asked in the final round is a key factor that influences the judges.

Chhilar gave a touching answer to the question she was asked in the round of five. She was asked which profession according to her deserved the highest salary.

Chhillar's answer was, "I think a mother deserves the highest respect and when you talk about salary it's not always about cash but I feel it's the love and respect that you give to someone. My mother has always been the biggest inspiration in my life. All mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. So, I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary."

Manushi's reaction after winning the crown Manushi brought to an end the country's dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant contest. The 20-year-old from Haryana, who is a medical student, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico at the event, which saw participation from 118 countries. Manusha's aim is to become a cardiac surgeon According to Manusha's profile on the Miss World website, she aims to be a cardiac surgeon and wants to open a chain of non-profitable hospitals based in rural areas. Her father, Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar, is a scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation, while her mother, Dr. Neelam Chhillar, is an associate professor and department head of neurochemistry at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences. Manusha is a trained classical dancer A trained Indian classical dancer, Chhillar has a passion for outdoor sports and actively participates in paragliding, bungee jumping, snorkelling and scuba diving besides sketching and painting. Beauty with brains: Manusha Chhiller She studied at St. Thomas' School in New Delhi, and is pursuing a medicine degree at the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonipat. Haryana: Family of #ManushiChhillar celebrate in Rohtak after she was crowned #MissWorld2017, says she has made not only the family but the entire state proud, adds she was confident of winning the crown. pic.twitter.com/SNS0nEjGf3 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2017 Manusha's family is ecstatic Manushacompeted against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in China.She made it to the top five spots in the pageant along with England, France, Kenya and Mexico.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her for the Miss World 2017 crown.

Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2017

Taking to the Twitter, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar praised Chhillar and said, "I congratulate Haryana's daughter Manushi Chhillar on winning the Miss World crown."

Former beauty queen Priyanka Chopra also congratulated Manushi.

And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017.. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it.Bravo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 18, 2017

OneIndia News