    This TN man purchased his dream bike by paying full amount in Re 1 coins

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Mar 28: A youth in Tamil Nadu's Salem purchased his dream bike by paying the entire amount of Rs 2.6 lakh in Re 1 coins.

    Boobathi V had saved Rs 1 coins over three years and later collected his savings and took it to a showroom and purchased a new Bajaj Domineer. Mahavikranth, the manager at Bharat Agency said that the staff took 10 hours to count the coins. India Today reported that Boobathi is a BCA graduate and worked as a computer operator with a private company. He later started a YouTube channel of his own.

    He had dreamt of buying the bike, but did not have the money as it cost around Rs 2 lakh back then.

    Boobathi then began collecting Re 1 coins and finally managed to purchase his dream bike.

    Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:23 [IST]
