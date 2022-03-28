TN Governor says anti-NEET bill will be sent for Presidential assent

This TN man purchased his dream bike by paying full amount in Re 1 coins

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Mar 28: A youth in Tamil Nadu's Salem purchased his dream bike by paying the entire amount of Rs 2.6 lakh in Re 1 coins.

Boobathi V had saved Rs 1 coins over three years and later collected his savings and took it to a showroom and purchased a new Bajaj Domineer. Mahavikranth, the manager at Bharat Agency said that the staff took 10 hours to count the coins. India Today reported that Boobathi is a BCA graduate and worked as a computer operator with a private company. He later started a YouTube channel of his own.

He had dreamt of buying the bike, but did not have the money as it cost around Rs 2 lakh back then.

Boobathi then began collecting Re 1 coins and finally managed to purchase his dream bike.

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:23 [IST]