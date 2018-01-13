This school in UP has book on Zakir Naik, projects him as 'hero'

Another controversy triggered after Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik is projected as "hero" in a school book.

The Islamic Mission School in Dodhpur area of Aligarh published a book 'Ilm-un-Nafe' for Class 1 that has chapters on nine famous Muslim personalities. One of them features Zakir Naik, founder of Mumbai-based NGO - Islamic Research Foundation.

The school, which has students from class I to VIII, is recognised by the state government. The medium of instruction is English.

The school management claimed that the book - aimed at enhancing children's general knowledge was published two years back, but in the new session, the chapter on Naik would be removed from it.

Talking to the media, Kaunain Kausar, manager of the school, who compiled the controversial book, said the allegations being levelled against them were baseless. "There is no separate chapter on Zakir Naik in the book. This general awareness book was published in 2015 when there was nothing against Naik. This was the old edition and now it has been modified," he claimed, reports Times of India.

"There were many pictures of important Islamic scholars on page 20 of the book. "Students of classes II and III are to identify them and write down their names. We are not teaching the children anything about Naik," he added.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh education department has ordered an inquiry and issued a show cause notice to an Aligarh school for allegedly portraying controversial preacher Zakir Naik as a hero.

Zakir Naik, the controversial preacher is accused of spreading hatred by his provocative speeches, funding terrorists and laundering several crores of rupees over the years. He is being probed for terror and money laundering charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

OneIndia News