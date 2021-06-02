YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This NGO steps up as Maharashtra battles COVID-19

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 02: Amid coronavirus-induced restrictions in Maharashtra, an NGO said it had been serving food in tribal and remote rural areas in several districts like Jalna, Osmanabad, Palghar, Raigad and Thane.

    This NGO steps up as Maharashtra battles COVID-19

    Association for Nutrition and Development Action (ANNADA) programme head Alvin D'Souza said it had collaborated with 11 ground partners for the initiative so that tribals, migrant labourers, rag-pickers, the differently-abled etc, who have been the worst hit by the outbreak and subsequent restrictions, can be benefited.

    "We have created an array of food mixes designed to meet any community's taste and cultural requirement, with ingredients sourced only from FSSAI certified vendors. We have distributed over one million meals in just over 10 days in May, and the aim is to expand it to three million by June- end," he informed.

    More STORIES OF STRENGTH News  

    Read more about:

    stories of strength maharashtra

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X