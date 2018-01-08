This mystery West Bengal woman is facilitating the journey of ISIS recruits into Afghanistan

Shazia is married with two children. She is based in West Bengal and her name has surfaced yet again following a thorough investigation which has revealed a plot to send ISIS recruits from Bangladesh to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

She is highly radicalised and was in contact with several ISIS recruits. She forms part of the top rung of this racket and it is in the final stages that she comes in contact with the radicalised youth.

Her name has cropped up twice in the past. Agencies probing cases relating to the ISIS in both Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh learnt about this lady who is said to be highly radicalised.

In all the probes in the past, it has been found that the ISIS is making a desperate push in India to recruit for its wing in Afghanistan. The 21 youth from Kerala who went missing were also found to be in ISIS territory in Afghanistan.

Once the Kerala case was busted the normal routes taken by Indian ISIS recruits to reach Afghanistan was busted. All the operatives would take flights into Iran and from there move towards Afghanistan. However, with this route coming under the scanner of the agencies, it has become increasingly impossible for operatives to take that route.

"The Indian recruits have now changed their route and found another way of reaching Afghanistan", investigators say. All recruits across the country are moved into West Bengal. Out there, Shazia along with her accomplice Atiq would make arrangements to illegally move them into Bangladesh.

Once in Bangladesh, another module would take over and push them directly into Afghanistan. In some cases, they have been told to take the Pakistan route from where they would be moved into Afghanistan, investigations have also found.

Shazia has a team of people working for her. The job of those under her would be to identify, radicalise and recruit. Shazia would come into the picture only once the entire process was completed.

