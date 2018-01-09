This MP school is a perfect example of sad state of Indian education system

Bhopal, Jan 9: How will India progress if children of the country are studying in schools without classrooms?

For a city dweller, where some of the poshest schools even provide five-star luxury to students, of course after charging guardians astronomical fees, such a school is nothing but a nightmare.

If on the one hand, city schools are vying to turn international, schools in large parts of rural India are still medieval, as far as their infrastructure and teaching facilities are concerned.

One such school is in Madhya Pradesh. The children in a school in Chhatarpur's Surajpura have no classroom.

They all study under the open sky. In the name of midday meals, the students of the school are served salt with rotis (Indian bread), instead of a simple curry.

In order to quench their thirst, the children have to drink contaminated water from a canal nearby the school. The pictures provided by news agency ANI show the deplorable conditions of the school and its students.

The pictures clearly indicate that most of the children in the school belong to poor families and thus their parents have no other option but to send their kids to such a school where basic facilities are not available.

"Madhya Pradesh: Children at a school study in open, drink canal water, eat salt & chapati in mid-day meal in Chhatarpur's Surajpura," tweeted ANI.

Madhya Pradesh: Children at a school study in open, drink canal water, eat salt & chapati in mid-day meal in Chhatarpur's Surajpura pic.twitter.com/Wp3TOyfVYE — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

When the ANI reporter questioned the district magistrate (DM) about the school's poor conditions, in his reply he said that an inquiry team has been formed to look into the matter.

However, he flatly refused the allegation that the children have no access to clean drinking water.

"I have sent an inquiry team there. They found irregularities in the midday meal. We will take action. But there is no problem of water. Children drink water from a tube well installed on the school premises," Ramesh Bhandari, Chhatarpur DM, told ANI.

I sent an inquiry team there. They found irregularities in mid-day meal. We will take actions. But there is no problem of water. Children drink water from tube well sanctioned in the school premises: Ramesh Bhandari, Chhatarpur DM pic.twitter.com/EjgFl9COh3 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

The school in MP is not a rarity but a reality about village children, who most often have no access to good education. Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to build 100 schools for students in Rajouri district who till now are studying under the open sky.

OneIndia News