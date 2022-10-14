This married man got a life's lesson shopping with girlfriend on Karwa Chauth

You Can Now Sell Your Unused Vouchers On CanSell

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

Ghaziabad, Oct 14: It was irony at its best (or worst!) when a woman beat up her husband on Karwa Chauth, a festival usually celebrated to pray for husband's long and happy life.

The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday when the wife spotted her husband redhanded shopping with another woman. To make the matters worse, the other woman was reportedly his girlfriend and they were shopping for Karwa Chauth.

Notably, the festival of Karwa Chauth is celebrated with much fanfare in North India where women observe day-long fast to pray for their husband's long and healthy life.

When the woman spotted the two, she couldn't control her anger and started thrashing him.

The incident was recorded and went viral on social media. In the video, some of the women can be seen thrashing a man.

On Karwa Chauth, Husband Gets Thrashed by Wife and Mother-in-Law After Getting Caught Red-Handed Shopping With Girlfriend in Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/DGFm1ZWjPk — Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) October 13, 2022

During the incident, the woman, his wife, and some of her friends thrashed him while grabbing his collar. The women did not even leave his girlfriend when she tried to help the man, they also thrashed her.

The incident took place inside a shop as the shopkeeper can be heard shouting 'baahar, baahar,' (out, out), requesting them to go outside the shop.

Following the incident, the wife has also filed a complaint against her husband and the police is looking into the matter.

The wife is reportedly staying with her parents following the fight. The fight broke out when she went shopping and spotted her husband with someone else.

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 11:33 [IST]