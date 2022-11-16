This is the truth: All people of India are Hindus says Dr. Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi, Nov 16: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that all people of India are Hindus irrespective of religion. He said that whoever considers India as his motherland is a Hindu.

The RSS chief was speaking at an event in Surjuga, Chhattisgarh. All people of India are Hindus. Whoever considers India as his motherland is a Hindu irrespective of religion. This is the truth and Sangh speaks the truth. This is because we have been united for hundreds of years, Bhagwath also said.

To understand the Sangh, joining it is the best way. You can know the Sangh only coning to the branch. There is no fee to come to the Sangh. You can know what sweetness is only by tasting it, he also said.

Everyone has different Gods and Goddesses and some do not believe in any God. This has been going on since the Vedas. Small-minded people quarrel among themselves. India is neither one worship, nor one language. There are many cases in India. Kings kept changing, but India remains the same, he added.

He also said that the Sangh cannot be compared, just like one cannot compare the sky. The meaning of the Sangh cannot be guessed even by reading and writing. We all have the same DNA for 40,000 years, he said.

Bhagwat also added that everyone should be firm in their worship and one should not try and change anyone's worship. Everyone should walk on one-path. The Sangh has no self-interest and the Sangh does not need popularity, Bhagwat also added.

The RSS had organised a public meeting in Chattisgarh's Ambikapur. Bhagwat took part in the programme as a chief guest.

