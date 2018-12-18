This is how Rahul Gandhi reacted when asked about farm loans waiver

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 18: Hours after being sworn in, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday announced that their governments will waive short-term agricultural loans for farmers, fulfilling a promise made by the Congress ahead of the just concluded state assembly polls.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    When asked about it by the reporters, Congress President Rahul Gandhi's reacted like this:

    In Madhya Pradesh, the decision will benefit as many as 3.4 million farmers and will cost the exchequer between Rs 35,000 to Rs 38,000 crore, according to the state's agriculture department. The final figure will be known only after the department gets exact data on outstanding short-term loans.

    Also Read | '1 done. 2 to go': Rahul Gandhi on Kamal Nath waiving farm loans in MP

    While in Chhattisgarh, where the Congress swept polls by winning 68 of the 90 seats, the loan given to farmers in the current financial year was Rs 4,770 crore. Around 71% of the farmers in the state repaid their short term farm loans during the period from July 1, 2016, to May 31, 2017, state government officials said.

    Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 13:12 [IST]
