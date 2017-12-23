This is Hafiz Saeed security structure: 100 member squad armed with lethal weapons

He will now travel with 100 security guards. Each one of them handpicked from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and indoctrinated into the outfit's financial wing, the Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

Hafiz Saeed who has announced his entry into politics will have security which is equivalent to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. A camp was exclusively set up in Gurjanwala, Pakistan to train Saeed security team.

A video that has been in circulation shows the passing out ceremony which was personally overseen by Saeed, days after his release from house arrest. Saeed has launched the Milli Muslim League and this would be his political outfit on whose ticket he would contest the polls in 2018.

All members of the squad are armed with lethal weapons. All the 100 plus security force accompanies Saeed round the clock. They are with him when he stationed at Lahore and accompany him when he travels outside the city as well.

Saeed has plans of travelling the length and breath of Pakistan ahead of his big election campaign. He will contest the elections next year and had also declared his political outfit the Milli Muslim League. Recently he got support from the Pakistan military with both the serving and former chief backing him.

OneIndia News