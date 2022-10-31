This is Elon Musk’s response to question on Twitter verification process

In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules: EU commissioner on Twitter takeover

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: Major changes are taking place at Twitter following the takeover by billionaire and Tesla boss, Elon Musk.

The 51 year old billionaire has said that there would be changes to Twitter's verification process soon. "The whole verification process is being revamped right now," Musk wrote in response to a user. It would be interesting to see what changes would be mace to the coveted blue tick on a user's Twitter bio.

"Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen," Twitter user Sriram Krishnan wrote.

What does Elon Musk want with Twitter?

Following this he was asked by another user, " any chance in helping with verification? Denied some 4-5 times despite large following and working to share spaceflight/rocket launches to the masses via my photography. Published in a plethora of huge outlets but Twitter doesn't seem to care!"

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

This is when Musk posted his reply on the changes taking place to the verification process on Twitter. Post the takeover by Musk, there have been several changes in the top management. Musk has constantly raised issues about bot users even before the $44 billion deal was completed.

Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 7:45 [IST]