Want a BMW? Try working for this IT firm in Chennai

This elderly couple had a nasty fight: Watch how it ended at the police station

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: There are so many interesting stories that happen and very often we miss it. The news portals are most of the time covering serious news and for readers at times it is important to have a break from that monotony.

Here is an interesting incident that took place at Kartrarbazar, Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. The police had to get involved following a nasty fight between an old couple.

Following the fight the couple landed up at the police station.Santosh Mishra, the SP had to coax the couple a lot before both of them patched up. The man even fed his wife at the end it while also cracking a joke.

"Under the direction of #SPGonda @IPS_SantoshM , the police station Katrabazar presented an example of humanity, by feeding sweets to a 75-year-old elderly couple, a compromise was made between them," a tweet from the handle of the Gonda police read.

Last list by dada is the climax



“Hamaar Hathva na kaat jai” 😂😂 — SACHIN KAUSHIK (@upcopsachin) April 13, 2022

The video of the couple patching up has been loved by netizens. People have congratulated the police as well as expressed their happiness for the couple.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:35 [IST]