This ‘Bank of Happiness’ in Uttarakhand spreads warmth by providing clothes to poor

Dehradun, Dec 22: This is not your usual bank where you go and deposit your earnings for safety and profit.

The "Bank of Happiness" opened recently in Uttarakhand's Haldwani literally spreads happiness and warmth by providing clothes to the needy. The bank is the brainchild of a resident of the city, Praveen Bhatt.

According to Bhatt, the bank is a platform where people can come and donate clothes--both old and new ones--to be used by poor people who can't afford to buy them.

"Bank of Happiness opened in Uttarakhand's Haldwani by a resident Praveen Bhatt. Here people can donate old/new clothes for the poor," tweeted ANI.

'Bank of Happiness' opened in Uttarakhand's Haldwani by a resident Praveen Bhatt. Here people can donate old/new clothes for the poor. pic.twitter.com/jmWiwaLWQK — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said that the main aim behind setting up the bank was to ensure that poor people including labourers live comfortably.

He added that he has got tremendous support from various sections of people. "We have got great support from people. We are getting donations from Dehradun and even Delhi."

Aim behind setting up this bank was to ensure our poor brethren including labourers live comfortably. Have got great support from people, getting donations from Dehradun and even Delhi: Praveen Bhatt,Convener pic.twitter.com/c7ZVSpdjbH — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

The bank has opened its door at a time when the winter is at its peak. In fact, during winters the poor people mostly need clothes. From clothes for children, adults to woolens, the bank has a huge collection of garments for all.

"I have two sons. They are all grown-ups now. I have given all their childhood clothes which are in good conditions to the bank. Hopefully, poor children can wear them and keep themselves warm, this winter season," said a teacher who donated clothes in the bank.

The bank which in Hindi is called--Khushiyon ka bank (bank of happiness)--has the tagline--let us together spread the happiness. The bank also aims to bring smile on faces of people who are deprived of basic clothing.

"I have got two shirts, two trousers and two sweaters for my six-year-old son. I have also got woolen garments for my four-year-old daughter. I can't afford to give them clothes. Thanks to the bank, now my children can spend the winter in a comfortable manner," said Rajnish Kumar, who works as a daily wage earner.

OneIndia News